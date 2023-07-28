Festival « La Poivrière prend l’air » : captage et arrangeage de rêves, acrobatie, humour musical 2 Place Saint-Astier, 28 juillet 2023, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

10h30 : « Les p’tits Matins », captage et arrangeage de rêves, tout public à partir de 3 ans.

19h30 : spectacle acrobatie « Duo juste à deux ».

21h30 : spectacle d’humour musical « Le 10ème Récital » : chanson, hommage aux Frères Jacques.

www.theatrelapoivriere.fr.

2 Place Saint-Astier Théâtre de la Poivrière

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10:30 am : » Les p?tits Matins « , capturing and arranging dreams, for all audiences from 3 years old.

7:30 pm : acrobatic show » Duo juste à deux « .

9:30 pm : musical humor show » Le 10ème Récital » : song, tribute to the Frères Jacques.

www.theatrelapoivriere.fr

10.30 h: « Les p?tits Matins », capturar y arreglar sueños, para todas las edades a partir de 3 años.

19.30 h: espectáculo acrobático « Duo juste à deux ».

21.30 h: espectáculo cómico musical « Le 10ème Récital »: canciones, homenaje a los Frères Jacques.

www.theatrelapoivriere.fr

10:30 Uhr: « Les p?tits Matins », Einfangen und Arrangieren von Träumen, für alle ab 3 Jahren.

19.30 Uhr: Akrobatikshow « Duo juste à deux ».

21.30 Uhr: Musikalische Humorshow « Le 10ème Récital »: Chanson, Hommage an die Brüder Jacques.

www.theatrelapoivriere.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par Vallée de l’Isle