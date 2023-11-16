GRANDE CONFÉRENCE VINSEO 2 Place Pierre Viala Montpellier, 16 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Avis aux acteurs de la filière : les sujets abordés lors de cette conférence exigent votre attention. Il sera question de climat, de viticulture, d’agilité et d’innovation. Devrions-nous envisager la production de tequila en Occitanie en 2090 ? Risquons-nous un 2120 sans vin ? Quels vins trouverons-nous en Occitanie en 2050 ?.

2023-11-16 09:15:00 fin : 2023-11-16 12:30:00. .

2 Place Pierre Viala

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Attention industry players: the topics covered at this conference demand your attention. We’ll be talking climate, viticulture, agility and innovation. Should we be considering tequila production in Occitania in 2090? Do we risk a 2120 without wine? What wines will we find in Occitanie in 2050?

Atención agentes del sector: los temas que se debatirán en esta conferencia exigen su atención. Se hablará de clima, viticultura, agilidad e innovación. ¿Debemos pensar en la producción de tequila en Occitania en 2090? ¿Nos arriesgamos a un 2120 sin vino? ¿Qué vinos encontraremos en Occitania en 2050?

Hinweis an die Akteure des Weinsektors: Die Themen, die auf dieser Konferenz behandelt werden, erfordern Ihre Aufmerksamkeit. Es wird um Klima, Weinbau, Agilität und Innovation gehen. Sollten wir im Jahr 2090 in Okzitanien Tequila produzieren? Droht uns ein 2120 ohne Wein? Welche Weine werden wir im Jahr 2050 in Okzitanien finden?

