Animations Olentzero Familian 2 Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz Catégories d’Évènement: Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Saint-Jean-de-Luz Animations Olentzero Familian 2 Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 22 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2023-12-22 17:00:00

fin : 2023-12-22 21:00:00 Boom, défilé, studio photo, apéritif en musique….

Boom, défilé, studio photo, apéritif en musique…

Boom, défilé, studio photo, apéritif en musique… EUR.

2 Place Louis XIV

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Mise à jour le 2023-12-12 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Saint-Jean-de-Luz Autres Code postal 64500 Lieu 2 Place Louis XIV Adresse 2 Place Louis XIV Ville Saint-Jean-de-Luz Departement Pyrénées-Atlantiques Lieu Ville 2 Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz Latitude 43.38759 Longitude -1.66425 latitude longitude 43.38759;-1.66425

2 Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-jean-de-luz/