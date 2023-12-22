Animations Olentzero Familian 2 Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Catégories d’Évènement:
Animations Olentzero Familian 2 Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 22 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2023-12-22 17:00:00
fin : 2023-12-22 21:00:00
Boom, défilé, studio photo, apéritif en musique….
Boom, défilé, studio photo, apéritif en musique…
Boom, défilé, studio photo, apéritif en musique…
EUR.
2 Place Louis XIV
Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2023-12-12 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque