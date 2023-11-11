Les 24 heures bistronomiques des Moustaches Militantes 2 Place Ernest Gailly Romans-sur-Isère, 11 novembre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Dans le cadre des 24 heures bistronomiques des Moustaches Militantes, le Restaurant le Dali ouvrira ses portes pendant 24h non stop pour venir manger à toute heure du jour et de la nuit.



Animations sur place pour rythmer cette nuit insolite !.

2 Place Ernest Gailly Restaurant le Dali

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



As part of the Moustaches Militantes 24-hour bistronomy event, Restaurant le Dali will be opening its doors for 24 hours non-stop, so you can come and eat at any time of the day or night.



On-site entertainment to punctuate this unusual night!

En el marco de las 24 horas de bistronomía de Moustaches Militantes, el Restaurante le Dali abrirá sus puertas durante 24 horas ininterrumpidas, para que puedas venir a comer a cualquier hora del día o de la noche.



Para animar esta noche insólita, habrá animación in situ

Im Rahmen der 24 bistronomischen Stunden der Moustaches Militantes wird das Restaurant le Dali 24 Stunden lang nonstop seine Türen öffnen, um zu jeder Tages- und Nachtzeit zum Essen zu kommen.



Für den Rhythmus dieser ungewöhnlichen Nacht sorgt ein Unterhaltungsprogramm vor Ort!

