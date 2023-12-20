THÉÂTRE DU PANTOUFLARD 2 Place du Foirail Saint-Gaudens, 20 décembre 2023, Saint-Gaudens.

Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne

Découvrez l’univers des pantouflards, leurs aventures rocambolesques et les contes traditionnels qu’ils vous proposent..

2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-20 . .

2 Place du Foirail LE CUBE

Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Discover the world of the pantouflards, their incredible adventures and the traditional tales they tell.

Descubre el mundo de los pantouflards, sus increíbles aventuras y los cuentos tradicionales que cuentan.

Entdecken Sie die Welt der Pantoffelhelden, ihre unglaublichen Abenteuer und die traditionellen Märchen, die sie für Sie bereithalten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE