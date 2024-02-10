ATELIER INITIATION MANGA 2 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 10 février 2024, Béziers.

Béziers Hérault

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-10 10:00:00

fin : 2024-02-10 18:00:00

Initiation au digital painting manga. A l’aide d’outils digitaux, venez créer votre propre personnage manga. Avec la participation de la MAM et l’école CIME Art. Sur inscription. Se munir d’une clé USB..

Sur inscription

Se munir d’une clé USB

2 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Mise à jour le 2023-12-23 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE