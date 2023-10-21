Portes ouvertes au Spa et Institut de l’Or Blanc 2 place Dolgellau 44350 Guerande Guérande, 21 octobre 2023, Guérande.

Découverte du spa, offres exclusives et ateliers bien-être.

2 place Dolgellau 44350 Guerande Guérande 44350 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-21T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T13:00:00+02:00

