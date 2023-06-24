Atelier : Apéritif partagé 2 place Cézaire Arthez-de-Béarn, 24 juin 2023, Arthez-de-Béarn.

Arthez-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tapas, houmous, cocktails de fruits,… venez mettre la main à la pâte pour concocter un apéritif savoureux dans la cuisine mobile de Lacq Odyssée puis partager cet apéritif au cours d’un moment convivial et chaleureux..

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . EUR.

2 place Cézaire Bibliothèque

Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tapas, hummus, fruit cocktails… get your hands dirty and concoct a tasty aperitif in Lacq Odyssée?s mobile kitchen, then share it in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Tapas, hummus, cócteles de frutas… venga a preparar un sabroso aperitivo en la cocina móvil de Lacq Odyssée y compártalo en un ambiente cálido y acogedor.

Tapas, Hummus, Fruchtcocktails… Legen Sie selbst Hand an, um in der mobilen Küche von Lacq Odyssée einen schmackhaften Aperitif zuzubereiten und diesen anschließend bei einem gemütlichen und herzlichen Beisammensein zu genießen.

