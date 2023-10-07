SPECTACLE | SKÖNE + COMMANDUB + CØNTRAST 2 Place André Maginot Belleville-sur-Meuse, 7 octobre 2023, Belleville-sur-Meuse.

Belleville-sur-Meuse,Meuse

Concerts de 21h à 2h : Soirée Techno.

20h30 : Ouverture des portes.

De l’acidcore à la hard dance, en passant par l’uptempo avec Sköne; de la techno hardgroove, ghetto ou breakbeat avec Commandub aux commandes; des sets variés en alliant un univers Dark et Acid avec Cøntrast… Soirée éclectique et créative en vue !

Prévente : 10€

https://billetterie.contrecourantmjc.fr/. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-08 02:00:00. 12 EUR.

2 Place André Maginot

Belleville-sur-Meuse 55430 Meuse Grand Est



Concerts from 9pm to 2am: Techno night.

8:30pm: Doors open.

From acidcore to hard dance and uptempo with Sköne; hardgroove, ghetto or breakbeat techno with Commandub at the helm; a variety of sets combining a Dark and Acid universe with Cøntrast… An eclectic and creative evening!

Pre-sale: 10?

https://billetterie.contrecourantmjc.fr/

Conciertos de 21.00 a 2.00 h: Noche tecno.

20.30 h: apertura de puertas.

Del acidcore al hard dance, pasando por el uptempo con Sköne; techno hardgroove, ghetto o breakbeat con Commandub a la cabeza; sets variados que combinan un universo Dark y Acid con Cøntrast… Una velada ecléctica y creativa

Venta anticipada: 10?

https://billetterie.contrecourantmjc.fr/

Konzerte von 21.00 bis 2.00 Uhr: Techno-Abend.

20.30 Uhr: Öffnung der Türen.

Von Acidcore über Uptempo bis hin zu Hard Dance mit Sköne; Hardgroove-, Ghetto- oder Breakbeat-Techno mit Commandub an den Reglern; abwechslungsreiche Sets mit einem Dark- und Acid-Universum mit Cøntrast… Ein eklektischer und kreativer Abend in Sicht!

Vorverkauf: 10?

https://billetterie.contrecourantmjc.fr/

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT GRAND VERDUN