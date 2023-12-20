Enfant d’éléphant 2 Pl. du 19 Mars 1962 Coutras, 1 décembre 2023, Coutras.

Coutras,Gironde

Adaptation de l’enfant d’éléphant d’après “Histoires comme ça” de Rudyard Kipling.

“MAIS POURQUOI ?” un enfant d’éléphant passe ses journées à questionner ses parents, tantes, oncles, la girafe, l’autruche, l’hippopotame, le babouin… sa curiosité agace : “PARCE QUE C’EST COMME CA ! ”

Jusqu’à ce qu’il pose LA question qui va tout changer.

Histoire loufoque de la longue trompe des éléphants racontée en ombres, objets, matières, musique, énergie et fantaisie des Lubies. Devant et derrière leur écran circulaire, Sonia Millot et Vincent Nadal jouent, racontent, manipulent et font vibrer ce conte avec une énergie folle et débridée.

Rendez-vous mercredi 20 décembre à 15h à la salle le Sully, pour découvrir ce spectacle suivi d’un goûter.

Dès 6 ans

Tarif : 5 €

Sur réservation : 05 57 69 43 80.

2 Pl. du 19 Mars 1962 Salle le Sully

Coutras 33230 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Adapted from Rudyard Kipling?s ?Stories like that? by L?enfant d?éléphant.

bUT WHY? an elephant?s child spends his days questioning his parents, aunts, uncles, the giraffe, the ostrich, the hippopotamus, the baboon? his curiosity annoys: ?BECAUSE THAT?S HOW IT IS!

Until he asks the question that will change everything.

A zany tale of the long trunk of an elephant, told with shadows, objects, materials, music, energy and the imagination of Les Lubies. In front of and behind their circular screen, Sonia Millot and Vincent Nadal play, tell and manipulate this tale with wild, unbridled energy.

Join us on Wednesday December 20 at 3pm at the Salle le Sully, to discover this show, followed by a snack.

Ages 6 and up

Price: 5 ?

By reservation: 05 57 69 43 80

Adaptación de « Historias así » de Rudyard Kipling por L’enfant d’éléphant.

pERO ¿POR QUÉ? un niño elefante se pasa el día haciendo preguntas a sus padres, a sus tías, a sus tíos, a la jirafa, al avestruz, al hipopótamo, al babuino… su curiosidad molesta: « ¡¡¡PORQUE ES ASÍ!

Hasta que hace LA pregunta que lo cambiará todo.

Una alocada historia sobre la larga trompa de un elefante, contada con sombras, objetos, materiales, música, energía y la imaginación de los Lubies. Delante y detrás de su pantalla circular, Sonia Millot y Vincent Nadal juegan, cuentan, manipulan y dan vida a este cuento con una energía salvaje y desenfrenada.

Acompáñeles el miércoles 20 de diciembre a las 15.00 horas en la Salle le Sully para asistir al espectáculo, seguido de un aperitivo.

A partir de 6 años

Precio: 5

Con reserva: 05 57 69 43 80

Adaption von Das Elefantenkind nach Rudyard Kiplings « Geschichten wie diese ».

ein Elefantenkind verbringt seinen Tag damit, seine Eltern, Tanten, Onkel, die Giraffe, den Strauß, das Nilpferd, den Pavian usw. zu befragen

Bis er DIE Frage stellt, die alles verändert.

Eine verrückte Geschichte über den langen Rüssel der Elefanten, erzählt mit Schatten, Objekten, Materialien, Musik, Energie und Fantasie der Lubies. Vor und hinter ihrer kreisförmigen Leinwand spielen, erzählen, manipulieren Sonia Millot und Vincent Nadal diese Geschichte und bringen sie mit einer verrückten und ungezügelten Energie zum Schwingen.

Wir treffen uns am Mittwoch, den 20. Dezember um 15 Uhr in der Salle le Sully, um diese Aufführung zu sehen und anschließend einen kleinen Imbiss zu genießen.

Ab 6 Jahren

Preis: 5 ?

Mit Reservierung: 05 57 69 43 80

Mise à jour le 2023-11-25 par OTI du Libournais