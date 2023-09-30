Cet évènement est passé Brocante au camping Retro Passion 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne Catégories d’Évènement: Allier

Châtel-Montagne Brocante au camping Retro Passion 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne, 30 septembre 2023, Châtel-Montagne. Châtel-Montagne,Allier Brocante au camping Retro Passion.

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-10-01 . .

2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Camping Retro Passion

Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Flea market at Retro Passion campsite Mercadillo en el camping Retro Passion Flohmarkt auf dem Campingplatz Retro Passion Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par Vichy Destinations Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Allier, Châtel-Montagne Autres Lieu 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Adresse 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Camping Retro Passion Ville Châtel-Montagne Departement Allier Lieu Ville 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne latitude longitude 46.117133;3.674244

2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne Allier https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chatel-montagne/