- Cet évènement est passé
Brocante au camping Retro Passion 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne
Brocante au camping Retro Passion 2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne, 30 septembre 2023, Châtel-Montagne.
Châtel-Montagne,Allier
Brocante au camping Retro Passion.
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-10-01 . .
2 lieu dit la Croix Cognat Camping Retro Passion
Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Flea market at Retro Passion campsite
Mercadillo en el camping Retro Passion
Flohmarkt auf dem Campingplatz Retro Passion
Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par Vichy Destinations