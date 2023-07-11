SARL BRODIER HUBERT – BRODIER Hubert 2, Lieu Dit Crottière Lalobbe, 12 juillet 2023, Lalobbe.

Lalobbe,Ardennes

Vente de poulet et œufs. – Participation aux marchés des Producteurs de Pays à : – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE: au Relais de Poste, le 1er vendredi du mois – RENWEZ : ledernier Vendredi du mois OUVERT TOUTE L’ANNÉE SUR RDV.

2, Lieu Dit Crottière

Lalobbe 08460 Ardennes Grand Est



Sale of chicken and eggs. – Participation in the markets of the Producers of Countries in : – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE: at the Relais de Poste, on the 1st Friday of the month – RENWEZ: last Friday of the month OPEN ALL YEAR BY APPOINTMENT

Venta de pollos y huevos. – Participación en los mercados de productores locales en : – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE: en el Relais de Poste, el primer viernes del mes – RENWEZ: el último viernes del mes ABIERTO TODO EL AÑO CON CITA

Verkauf von Hühnchen und Eiern. – Teilnahme an den Märkten der « Producteurs de Pays » in : – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE: im Postamt, am 1. Freitag des Monats – RENWEZ: am letzten Freitag des Monats GANZJÄHRIG GEÖFFNET NACH VERLANGUNG

