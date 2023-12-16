CONCERT DE NOEL 2 Le Haut Jardinet Badonviller, 16 décembre 2023, Badonviller.

Badonviller,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert de Noël organisé par l’association Cocoon.

Informations au 06 75 24 33 15. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . 8 EUR.

2 Le Haut Jardinet Eglise

Badonviller 54540 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Christmas concert organized by the Cocoon association.

Information on 06 75 24 33 15

Concierto de Navidad organizado por la asociación Cocoon.

Para más información, llame al 06 75 24 33 15

Weihnachtskonzert, das vom Verein Cocoon organisiert wird.

Informationen unter 06 75 24 33 15

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS