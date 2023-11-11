GRANDE SOIRÉE BEIGNETS RÂPÉS 2 Jean Bossu Golbey
GRANDE SOIRÉE BEIGNETS RÂPÉS 2 Jean Bossu Golbey, 11 novembre 2023, Golbey.
Golbey,Vosges
Animé par l’excellent orchestre KANAL7 Ambiance gastronomique, musicale et festive assurée.
Au Menu : Apéritif, Beignets râpés,Jambon à l’os, Salade, Fromage et Dessert, Café.
Uniquement sur réservation par téléphone avec paiement.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-11 20:15:00 fin : 2023-11-12 03:00:00. 22 EUR.
2 Jean Bossu Centre Culturel
Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est
Hosted by the excellent KANAL7 band, a gastronomic, musical and festive atmosphere is guaranteed.
Menu: Aperitif, Shredded doughnuts, Ham on the bone, Salad, Cheese and Dessert, Coffee.
Reservations by phone only, with payment.
Actuación del excelente grupo KANAL7. Ambiente gastronómico, musical y festivo garantizado.
Menú: Aperitivo, Rosquillas ralladas, Jamón con hueso, Ensalada, Queso y Postre, Café.
Sólo previa reserva por teléfono con pago.
Unterhalten von der hervorragenden Band KANAL7 Gastronomische, musikalische und festliche Atmosphäre garantiert.
Menü: Aperitif, geriebene Krapfen, Beinschinken, Salat, Käse und Dessert, Kaffee.
Nur nach telefonischer Reservierung mit Bezahlung.
