GRANDE SOIRÉE BEIGNETS RÂPÉS 2 Jean Bossu Golbey, 11 novembre 2023, Golbey.

Golbey,Vosges

Animé par l’excellent orchestre KANAL7 Ambiance gastronomique, musicale et festive assurée.

Au Menu : Apéritif, Beignets râpés,Jambon à l’os, Salade, Fromage et Dessert, Café.

Uniquement sur réservation par téléphone avec paiement.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-11 20:15:00 fin : 2023-11-12 03:00:00. 22 EUR.

2 Jean Bossu Centre Culturel

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



Hosted by the excellent KANAL7 band, a gastronomic, musical and festive atmosphere is guaranteed.

Menu: Aperitif, Shredded doughnuts, Ham on the bone, Salad, Cheese and Dessert, Coffee.

Reservations by phone only, with payment.

Actuación del excelente grupo KANAL7. Ambiente gastronómico, musical y festivo garantizado.

Menú: Aperitivo, Rosquillas ralladas, Jamón con hueso, Ensalada, Queso y Postre, Café.

Sólo previa reserva por teléfono con pago.

Unterhalten von der hervorragenden Band KANAL7 Gastronomische, musikalische und festliche Atmosphäre garantiert.

Menü: Aperitif, geriebene Krapfen, Beinschinken, Salat, Käse und Dessert, Kaffee.

Nur nach telefonischer Reservierung mit Bezahlung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION