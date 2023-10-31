JOURNÉES HALLOWEEN 2 Faubourg de Poissompré Épinal
Épinal,Vosges
Viens patiner avec ton horrible costume.
Décoration Halloween dans le hall et dans la banque à patins.. Tout public
Mercredi 2023-10-31 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-31 17:30:00. 8.2 EUR.
2 Faubourg de Poissompré PATINOIRE D’EPINAL
Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est
Come skate with your horrible costume.
Halloween decorations in the hall and skate bank.
Ven a patinar con tu horrible disfraz.
Decoración de Halloween en el vestíbulo y en el banco de patines.
Komm mit deinem schrecklichen Kostüm zum Schlittschuhlaufen.
Halloween-Dekoration in der Lobby und in der Schlittschuhbank.
