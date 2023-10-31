JOURNÉES HALLOWEEN 2 Faubourg de Poissompré Épinal, 31 octobre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Viens patiner avec ton horrible costume.

Décoration Halloween dans le hall et dans la banque à patins.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-10-31 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-31 17:30:00. 8.2 EUR.

2 Faubourg de Poissompré PATINOIRE D’EPINAL

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Come skate with your horrible costume.

Halloween decorations in the hall and skate bank.

Ven a patinar con tu horrible disfraz.

Decoración de Halloween en el vestíbulo y en el banco de patines.

Komm mit deinem schrecklichen Kostüm zum Schlittschuhlaufen.

Halloween-Dekoration in der Lobby und in der Schlittschuhbank.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION