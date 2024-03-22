EXPOSITION TACOT RAFIOT ET ZINC 2 Cours de Verdun Lunéville, 22 mars 2024, Lunéville.

Lunéville,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’association miniat’expoduratbleu organise sa nouvelle exposition TACOT RAFIOT ET ZINC du 22 mars au 8 avril 2024.

Sur le thème des transports du réel à la maquette en passant par le fantastique, avec la participation de véritables véhicules de collection.

Entrée gratuite.. Tout public

Vendredi 2024-03-22 13:30:00 fin : 2024-04-08 12:30:00. 0 EUR.

2 Cours de Verdun Le Réservoir

Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The miniat’expoduratbleu association is organizing its new exhibition TACOT RAFIOT ET ZINC from March 22 to April 8, 2024.

On the theme of transport, from the real to the fantastic to the model, with the participation of real vintage vehicles.

Free admission.

La asociación miniat’expoduratbleu organiza su nueva exposición TACOT RAFIOT ET ZINC del 22 de marzo al 8 de abril de 2024.

Sobre el tema del transporte, de lo real a la maqueta pasando por lo fantástico, con la participación de auténticos vehículos de época.

Entrada gratuita.

Der Verein miniat’expoduratbleu organisiert seine neue Ausstellung TACOT RAFIOT ET ZINC vom 22. März bis zum 8. April 2024.

Zum Thema Transport von real über phantastisch bis hin zu Modellen, unter Beteiligung echter Oldtimer.

Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS