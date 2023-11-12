Théâtre : Acting au Château de Bellegarde 2 Chemin de Bellegarde Lestiac-sur-Garonne, 12 novembre 2023, Lestiac-sur-Garonne.

Lestiac-sur-Garonne,Gironde

Trois actrices ( Camille Breton, Charlotte Di Maggio, Cécile Gokelaere)

interprètent « Acting », la pièce de Xavier Durringer.

Ecrite pour trois hommes (Niels Arestrup, Kad Merad et Patrick Bosso l’ont jouée),

elle a été adaptée pour trois femmes par la compagnie « les Maquisards » en 2022.

Si vous voulez comprendre simplement ce que sont vraiment l’art théâtral et le métier d’acteur, venez voir « Acting », à Bellegarde..

2 Chemin de Bellegarde

Lestiac-sur-Garonne 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Three actresses (Camille Breton, Charlotte Di Maggio, Cécile Gokelaere)

perform « Acting », a play by Xavier Durringer.

Written for three men (Niels Arestrup, Kad Merad and Patrick Bosso played it),

it was adapted for three women by the « Les Maquisards » company in 2022.

If you simply want to understand what the art of theater and acting are really all about, come and see « Acting » at Bellegarde.

Tres actrices (Camille Breton, Charlotte Di Maggio, Cécile Gokelaere)

interpretan « Acting », una obra de Xavier Durringer.

Escrita para tres hombres (Niels Arestrup, Kad Merad y Patrick Bosso la interpretaron),

fue adaptada para tres mujeres por la compañía « les Maquisards » en 2022.

Si simplemente quiere entender lo que es realmente el arte del teatro y la interpretación, venga a ver Acting at Bellegarde.

Drei Schauspielerinnen ( Camille Breton, Charlotte Di Maggio, Cécile Gokelaere)

interpretieren « Acting », das Stück von Xavier Durringer.

Das Stück wurde für drei Männer geschrieben (Niels Arestrup, Kad Merad und Patrick Bosso haben es gespielt),

das Stück wurde 2022 von der Theatergruppe « Les Maquisards » für drei Frauen adaptiert.

Wenn Sie auf einfache Weise verstehen wollen, was Theaterkunst und Schauspielerei wirklich sind, sollten Sie sich « Acting » in Bellegarde ansehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT Cadillac-Podensac