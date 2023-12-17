MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU FOYER DE PLAISANCE 2 Carreau de la Mine Plaisance Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal
MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU FOYER DE PLAISANCE 2 Carreau de la Mine Plaisance Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal, 17 décembre 2023, Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal.
Le Foyer Rural de Plaisance vous convie à son marché de Noël
le Dimanche 17 décembre.
2 Carreau de la Mine
Plaisance
Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal 34610 Hérault Occitanie
The Foyer Rural de Plaisance invites you to its Christmas market
on Sunday December 17
El Foyer Rural de Plaisance le invita a su mercado navideño
el domingo 17 de diciembre
Das Foyer Rural de Plaisance lädt Sie zu seinem Weihnachtsmarkt ein
am Sonntag, den 17. Dezember
