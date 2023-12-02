CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES Ô MARCHES DU PALAIS 2 Boulevard Jean Jaurès Lodève
CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES Ô MARCHES DU PALAIS 2 Boulevard Jean Jaurès Lodève, 2 décembre 2023, Lodève.
Lodève,Hérault
TANZENTAN, chants polyphoniques
Groupe vocal percussif et régalant en français et occitan
Participation au chapeau
Organisé par le cercle occitan du Lodévois.
2023-12-02 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 22:30:00. .
2 Boulevard Jean Jaurès
Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie
TANZENTAN, polyphonic singing
A percussive and delightful vocal group in French and Occitan
Participation by hat
Organized by the Cercle Occitan du Lodévois
TANZENTAN, canciones polifónicas
Un grupo vocal percusivo y encantador en francés y occitano
Participación a la gorra
Organizado por el Cercle Occitan du Lodévois
TANZENTAN, mehrstimmige Gesänge
Perkussive und genussvolle Vokalgruppe auf Französisch und Okzitanisch
Teilnahme mit Hut
Organisiert vom cercle occitan du Lodévois
