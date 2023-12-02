CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES Ô MARCHES DU PALAIS 2 Boulevard Jean Jaurès Lodève, 2 décembre 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

TANZENTAN, chants polyphoniques

Groupe vocal percussif et régalant en français et occitan

Participation au chapeau

Organisé par le cercle occitan du Lodévois.

2023-12-02 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 22:30:00. .

2 Boulevard Jean Jaurès

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



TANZENTAN, polyphonic singing

A percussive and delightful vocal group in French and Occitan

Participation by hat

Organized by the Cercle Occitan du Lodévois

TANZENTAN, canciones polifónicas

Un grupo vocal percusivo y encantador en francés y occitano

Participación a la gorra

Organizado por el Cercle Occitan du Lodévois

TANZENTAN, mehrstimmige Gesänge

Perkussive und genussvolle Vokalgruppe auf Französisch und Okzitanisch

Teilnahme mit Hut

Organisiert vom cercle occitan du Lodévois

