Antonio Lizana 2 Boulevard de la République Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 8 novembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Jazz ou flamenco, pourquoi choisir ? Anotonio Lizana accorde les deux avec panache, associant les ornements de son sax à cette fusion audacieuse. Un jazz andalou qui a du chien !
Durée : 1h30.
Jazz or flamenco, why choose? Anotonio Lizana combines the two with panache, adding the embellishments of his sax to this daring fusion. Andalusian jazz with a vengeance!
Duration: 1h30
Jazz o flamenco, ¿por qué elegir? Anotonio Lizana combina ambos con garbo, añadiendo los adornos de su saxo a esta atrevida fusión. ¡Jazz andaluz a tope!
Duración: 1h30
Jazz oder Flamenco, warum sollte man sich entscheiden? Anotonio Lizana bringt beides mit Schwung in Einklang und verbindet die Verzierungen seines Saxophons mit dieser gewagten Fusion. Ein andalusischer Jazz, der es in sich hat!
Dauer: 1,5 Stunden
