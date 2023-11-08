Antonio Lizana 2 Boulevard de la République Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 8 novembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Jazz ou flamenco, pourquoi choisir ? Anotonio Lizana accorde les deux avec panache, associant les ornements de son sax à cette fusion audacieuse. Un jazz andalou qui a du chien !

Durée : 1h30.

2023-11-08 fin : 2023-11-08 . EUR.

2 Boulevard de la République Théâtre Georges Leygues

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Jazz or flamenco, why choose? Anotonio Lizana combines the two with panache, adding the embellishments of his sax to this daring fusion. Andalusian jazz with a vengeance!

Duration: 1h30

Jazz o flamenco, ¿por qué elegir? Anotonio Lizana combina ambos con garbo, añadiendo los adornos de su saxo a esta atrevida fusión. ¡Jazz andaluz a tope!

Duración: 1h30

Jazz oder Flamenco, warum sollte man sich entscheiden? Anotonio Lizana bringt beides mit Schwung in Einklang und verbindet die Verzierungen seines Saxophons mit dieser gewagten Fusion. Ein andalusischer Jazz, der es in sich hat!

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47