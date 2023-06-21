LA CHORALE DU LANDREAU EN CONCERT À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE 2 bis Rue Saint-Vincent Le Landreau, 21 juin 2023, Le Landreau.

Le Landreau,Loire-Atlantique

Dans le cadre de la fête de la musique la chorale du Landreau « Les voix si les voix la » a décidé de venir chanter à la bibliothèque !.

2023-06-21 à ; fin : 2023-06-21 20:00:00. .

2 bis Rue Saint-Vincent Bibliothèque municipale « Comme un roman »

Le Landreau 44430 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



As part of the music festival, the Landreau choir « Les voix si les voix la » decided to come and sing at the library!

En el marco del festival de música, el coro de Landreau « Les voix si les voix la » decidió venir a cantar a la biblioteca

Im Rahmen des Musikfestes hat der Chor von Le Landreau « Les voix si les voix la » beschlossen, in der Bibliothek zu singen!

