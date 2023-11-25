BIBI TANGA & THE SELENITES – SAF FEH X DJ SET AVEC LW2 2 Avenue du Mas Salat Gignac, 25 novembre 2023, Gignac.

Gignac,Hérault

Une soirée incontournable avec les maîtres du funk et du groove !

Depuis plus de 15 ans, Bibi Tanga et ses acolytes sillonnent le monde avec une musique gorgée d’influences multiples pour nous concocter un écrin de groove aussi dansant qu’hypnotique. Sans oublier en première partie Saf Feh !

Prolongez la soirée avec un dj set signé LW2 !.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.

2 Avenue du Mas Salat

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



A must-see evening with the masters of funk and groove!

For over 15 years, Bibi Tanga and his cohorts have been criss-crossing the globe with a music bursting with multiple influences, concocting a groove as danceable as it is hypnotic. And don’t forget opening act Saf Feh!

Extend the evening with a dj set by LW2!

¡Una velada imprescindible con los maestros del funk y el groove!

Desde hace más de 15 años, Bibi Tanga y su banda recorren el mundo con una música repleta de múltiples influencias, creando un groove tan bailable como hipnótico. ¡Y no te olvides del telonero Saf Feh!

Prolonga la velada con el dj set de LW2

Ein unumgänglicher Abend mit den Meistern des Funk und des Grooves!

Seit mehr als 15 Jahren bereisen Bibi Tanga und seine Mitstreiter die Welt mit einer Musik, die von zahlreichen Einflüssen geprägt ist, um uns eine ebenso tanzbare wie hypnotische Groove-Schatulle zusammenzustellen. Und nicht zu vergessen: Saf Feh als Vorgruppe!

Verlängern Sie den Abend mit einem DJ-Set von LW2!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT