FRESQUE DU CLIMAT SONAMBULE GIGNAC 2 Avenue du Mas Salat Gignac, 17 juin 2023, Gignac.

Gignac,Hérault

Atelier ludique, participatif et créatif pour comprendre ensemble le changement climatique et passer à l’action. À partir de 15 ans

Participation aux frais : libre et consciente.

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 . .

2 Avenue du Mas Salat

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



A fun, participatory and creative workshop to understand climate change together and take action. From 15 years old

Participation in the costs: free and conscious

Un taller divertido, participativo y creativo para entender juntos el cambio climático y pasar a la acción. A partir de 15 años

Participación en los costes: libre y consciente

Ein spielerischer, partizipativer und kreativer Workshop, um gemeinsam den Klimawandel zu verstehen und aktiv zu werden. Ab 15 Jahren

Kostenbeteiligung: frei und bewusst

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT