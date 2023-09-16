Journées Européennes du Patrimoine au CDMA 2 Avenue d’Orluc Égletons, 16 septembre 2023, Égletons.

Égletons,Corrèze

Tout le weekend playlist en mode libre sur le thème du patrimoine vivant, du geste et du savoir-faire humain dans l’art.

Samedi 16, de 18h à 19h : micro festival avec spectacle suivi d’un apéro. Gratuit, tous publics.

Renseignements : 05 55 93 29 66..

2 Avenue d’Orluc

Égletons 19300 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



All weekend long, free playlist on the theme of living heritage, gesture and human know-how in art.

Saturday 16th, 6-7pm: micro festival with show followed by an aperitif. Free, all audiences.

Information: 05 55 93 29 66.

Durante todo el fin de semana, lista de reproducción gratuita sobre el tema del patrimonio vivo, el gesto y el saber hacer humano en el arte.

Sábado 16, de 18:00 a 19:00: microfestival con espectáculo seguido de un aperitivo. Gratuito para todos.

Información: 05 55 93 29 66.

Das ganze Wochenende über freie Playlist zum Thema lebendiges Kulturerbe, Gesten und menschliches Können in der Kunst.

Samstag, 16., 18.00-19.00 Uhr: Mikrofestival mit Aufführung und anschließendem Aperitif. Kostenlos, für alle Altersgruppen.

Informationen: 05 55 93 29 66.

