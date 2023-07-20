TORO MOUSSE 2 Avenue des Contrebandiers Agde, 20 juillet 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

RIRE, JEUX, MOUSSE ET PRIMES

Divertissement comique taurin

Billetterie sur place 1h avant le spectacle..

2023-07-20 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-20 . EUR.

2 Avenue des Contrebandiers

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



LAUGHTER, GAMES, FOAM AND PREMIUMS

Comic bullfighting entertainment

Ticketing on site 1 hour before the show.

RISAS, JUEGOS, ESPUMA Y PREMIOS

Espectáculo cómico taurino

Venta de entradas 1 hora antes del espectáculo.

LACHEN, SPIELE, SCHAUM UND PRÄMIEN

Komische Stier-Unterhaltung

Kartenverkauf vor Ort 1 Stunde vor der Vorstellung.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE