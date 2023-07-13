TORO PISCINE EN OR 2 Avenue des Contrebandiers Agde
TORO PISCINE EN OR 2 Avenue des Contrebandiers Agde, 13 juillet 2023, Agde.
Agde,Hérault
RIRE, JEUX ET DE NOMBREUSES PRIMES
Divertissement comique taurin. Plus de 1500 € à gagner en primes et cadeaux
Billetterie sur place 1h avant le spectacle..
2023-07-13 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.
2 Avenue des Contrebandiers
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
LAUGHTER, GAMES AND MANY BONUSES
Comic bullfighting entertainment. More than 1500 € to win in bonuses and gifts
Ticketing on site 1 hour before the show.
RISAS, JUEGOS Y MUCHOS PREMIOS
Animación cómica taurina. Más de 1.500€ para ganar en premios y regalos
Venta de entradas 1 hora antes del espectáculo.
LACHEN, SPIELE UND VIELE PRÄMIEN
Komische Unterhaltung durch Stierkämpfe. Über 1500 ? an Prämien und Geschenken zu gewinnen
Kartenverkauf vor Ort 1 Stunde vor der Vorstellung.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE