TORO PISCINE EN OR 2 Avenue des Contrebandiers Agde, 13 juillet 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

RIRE, JEUX ET DE NOMBREUSES PRIMES

Divertissement comique taurin. Plus de 1500 € à gagner en primes et cadeaux

Billetterie sur place 1h avant le spectacle..

2023-07-13 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.

2 Avenue des Contrebandiers

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



LAUGHTER, GAMES AND MANY BONUSES

Comic bullfighting entertainment. More than 1500 € to win in bonuses and gifts

Ticketing on site 1 hour before the show.

RISAS, JUEGOS Y MUCHOS PREMIOS

Animación cómica taurina. Más de 1.500€ para ganar en premios y regalos

Venta de entradas 1 hora antes del espectáculo.

LACHEN, SPIELE UND VIELE PRÄMIEN

Komische Unterhaltung durch Stierkämpfe. Über 1500 ? an Prämien und Geschenken zu gewinnen

Kartenverkauf vor Ort 1 Stunde vor der Vorstellung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE