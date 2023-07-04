TORO PISCINE 2 Avenue des Contrebandiers Agde
RIRE, JEUX ET PRIMES
Divertissement comique taurin
Billetterie sur place 1 h avant le spectacle.
2 Avenue des Contrebandiers
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
LAUGHTER, GAMES AND PRIZES
Bullfighting comedy entertainment
Ticketing on site 1 hour before the show
RISAS, JUEGOS Y PREMIOS
Espectáculo cómico taurino
Venta de entradas 1 h antes del espectáculo
LACHEN, SPIELE UND PRÄMIEN
Komische Stier-Unterhaltung
Kartenverkauf vor Ort 1 Stunde vor der Vorstellung
