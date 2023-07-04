TORO PISCINE 2 Avenue des Contrebandiers Agde, 4 juillet 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

RIRE, JEUX ET PRIMES

Divertissement comique taurin

Billetterie sur place 1 h avant le spectacle.

2023-07-04 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-04 . EUR.

2 Avenue des Contrebandiers

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



LAUGHTER, GAMES AND PRIZES

Bullfighting comedy entertainment

Ticketing on site 1 hour before the show

RISAS, JUEGOS Y PREMIOS

Espectáculo cómico taurino

Venta de entradas 1 h antes del espectáculo

LACHEN, SPIELE UND PRÄMIEN

Komische Stier-Unterhaltung

Kartenverkauf vor Ort 1 Stunde vor der Vorstellung

