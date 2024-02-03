Un banc pour deux 2 Avenue de l’Europe Bizanos, 3 février 2024, Bizanos.

Bizanos,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

De Jérôme de Verdière – durée 1h15

Sophie et Caroline ont rendez-vous avec un homme dans un jardin public. L’une avec son mari, l’autre avec son amant. Démarre alors un dialogue ravageur entre deux femmes que tout oppose, mais qui vont se trouver un drôle de point commun. Une comédie dans laquelle chacun pourra se reconnaître !

Possibilité de dîner/théâtre (dîner 19h / représentation 21h)

Théâtre seul (accueil à partir de 20h) représentation à 21h.

2 Avenue de l’Europe Espace Daniel Balavoine

Bizanos 64320 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By Jérôme de Verdière – running time 1h15

Sophie and Caroline have an appointment with a man in a public garden. One with her husband, the other with her lover. This is the start of a devastating dialogue between two women who are at odds with each other, but who find they have something funny in common. A comedy in which everyone can identify!

Possibility of dinner/theater (dinner 7pm / performance 9pm)

Theater only (reception from 8pm) performance at 9pm

De Jérôme de Verdière – duración 1h15

Sophie y Caroline se encuentran con un hombre en un jardín público. Una con su marido, la otra con su amante. Es el comienzo de un diálogo devastador entre dos mujeres que lo tienen todo en común, pero que van a encontrar algo divertido en común. ¡Una comedia en la que todo el mundo puede identificarse!

Posibilidad de cena/teatro (cena 19:00 h / representación 21:00 h)

Sólo teatro (recepción a partir de las 20:00 h) representación a las 21:00 h

Von Jérôme de Verdière – Dauer 1h15

Sophie und Caroline treffen sich mit einem Mann in einem öffentlichen Garten. Die eine mit ihrem Ehemann, die andere mit ihrem Liebhaber. Daraufhin beginnt ein heftiger Dialog zwischen zwei Frauen, die alles gegeneinander haben, aber eine seltsame Gemeinsamkeit finden werden. Eine Komödie, in der sich jeder wiedererkennen kann!

Möglichkeit Abendessen/Theater (Abendessen 19 Uhr / Vorstellung 21 Uhr)

Nur Theater (Empfang ab 20 Uhr) Vorstellung um 21 Uhr

