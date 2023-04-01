MSB/DIJON – CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE PRO A – SAISON 2022/2023 2, avenue d’Antarès Le Mans Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans

Sarthe

MSB/DIJON – CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE PRO A – SAISON 2022/2023 2, avenue d’Antarès, 1 avril 2023, Le Mans. Championnat de France Pro A Le Mans Sarthe Basket 2022/2023..

2023-04-01 à ; fin : 2023-04-01 . .

2, avenue d’Antarès Antarès

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



French Pro A Championship Le Mans Sarthe Basket 2022/2023. Campeonato francés Pro A Le Mans Sarthe Basket 2022/2023. Französische Meisterschaft Pro A Le Mans Sarthe Basket 2022/2023. Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans, Sarthe Autres Lieu 2, avenue d'Antarès Adresse 2, avenue d'Antarès Antarès Ville Le Mans Departement Sarthe Lieu Ville 2, avenue d'Antarès Le Mans

2, avenue d'Antarès Le Mans Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le mans/

MSB/DIJON – CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE PRO A – SAISON 2022/2023 2, avenue d’Antarès 2023-04-01 was last modified: by MSB/DIJON – CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE PRO A – SAISON 2022/2023 2, avenue d’Antarès 2, avenue d'Antarès 1 avril 2023 2, avenue d'Antarès Le Mans

Le Mans Sarthe