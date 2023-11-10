Weekend Yoga & Créativité – Dimension Y 2 Aux Savariauds Caplong, 10 novembre 2023, Caplong.

Caplong,Gironde

DIMENSION Y ENG/FR

Yoga – Poésie – Nidra – Nature – Art – Kirtan – Théâtre

Weekend YOGA & CRÉATIVITÉ

Avec Lorraine Taylor & Théodore Wåldo

Dans un environnement bienveillant et stimulant, nous vous proposerons de vous ressourcer à travers la pratique du yoga et d’explorer d’autres activités créatives, notamment en lien avec les techniques d’expression théâtrales.

Vous pouvez rencontrer les intervenants et consulter le programme ici > https://hisseur.wixsite.com/dimensionyoga/about-8

DIMENSION Y ENG/FR

Yoga – Poetry – Nidra – Nature – Art – Kirtan – Theatre

Weekend YOGA & CREATIVITY

Avec Lorraine Taylor & Théodore Wåldo

In a caring and stimulating environment, we’ll offer you the chance to recharge your batteries through the practice of yoga and explore other creative activities, especially in connection with theatrical expression techniques.

You can meet the facilitator….

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

2 Aux Savariauds

Caplong 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



DIMENSION Y ENG/FR

Yoga – Poesía – Nidra – Naturaleza – Arte – Kirtan – Teatro

Fin de semana YOGA & CREATIVIDAD

Con Lorraine Taylor y Théodore Wåldo

En un entorno afectuoso y estimulante, te ofrecemos la oportunidad de recargar las pilas mediante la práctica del yoga y de explorar otras actividades creativas, especialmente en relación con las técnicas teatrales de expresión.

Puedes conocer a los ponentes y consultar el programa aquí > https://hisseur.wixsite.com/dimensionyoga/about-8

DIMENSION Y ENG/DE

Yoga – Poesie – Nidra – Natur – Kunst – Kirtan – Theater

Wochenende YOGA & KREATIVITÄT

Mit Lorraine Taylor & Theodore Wåldo

In einer wohlwollenden und anregenden Umgebung bieten wir Ihnen die Möglichkeit, sich durch die Praxis des Yoga zu erholen und andere kreative Aktivitäten zu erkunden, insbesondere in Verbindung mit theatralischen Ausdruckstechniken.

Hier können Sie die Referenten kennenlernen und das Programm einsehen > https://hisseur.wixsite.com/dimensionyoga/about-8

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT du Pays Foyen