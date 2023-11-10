Weekend Yoga & Créativité – Dimension Y 2 Aux Savariauds Caplong
Weekend Yoga & Créativité – Dimension Y 2 Aux Savariauds Caplong, 10 novembre 2023, Caplong.
Caplong,Gironde
DIMENSION Y ENG/FR
Yoga – Poésie – Nidra – Nature – Art – Kirtan – Théâtre
Weekend YOGA & CRÉATIVITÉ
Avec Lorraine Taylor & Théodore Wåldo
Dans un environnement bienveillant et stimulant, nous vous proposerons de vous ressourcer à travers la pratique du yoga et d’explorer d’autres activités créatives, notamment en lien avec les techniques d’expression théâtrales.
Vous pouvez rencontrer les intervenants et consulter le programme ici > https://hisseur.wixsite.com/dimensionyoga/about-8
2 Aux Savariauds
Caplong 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
