LOTO BINGO 2 Allée des Sports Phalsbourg, 3 décembre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Loto Bingo à Phalsbourg : RDV dans la Salle Vauban le 3 décembre à partir de 14h ! Le carton = 3 €, 3 cartons = 8 €, 8 cartons = 20 €. Buvette et petite restauration sur place. Informations et réservations au 06 77 51 32 10. Organisé par le Basket Club de Phalsbourg.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

2 Allée des Sports

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Loto Bingo in Phalsbourg: see you in the Salle Vauban on December 3 from 2pm! One card = 3 ?, 3 cards = 8 ?, 8 cards = 20 ?. Refreshments and snacks on site. Information and reservations on 06 77 51 32 10. Organized by the Phalsbourg Basket Club.

Loto Bingo en Phalsbourg: ¡Reúnase con nosotros en la Salle Vauban el 3 de diciembre a partir de las 14:00! Un cartón = 3€, 3 cartones = 8€, 8 cartones = 20€. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ. Información y reservas en el 06 77 51 32 10. Organizado por el Phalsbourg Basket Club.

Loto Bingo in Phalsbourg: RDV in der Salle Vauban am 3. Dezember ab 14 Uhr! Ein Karton = 3 ?, 3 Kartons = 8 ?, 8 Kartons = 20 ? Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort. Informationen und Reservierungen unter 06 77 51 32 10. Organisiert vom Basket Club de Phalsbourg.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG