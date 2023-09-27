JOURNÉE D’INFORMATION DES FAMILLES 2 Allée des Sports Phalsbourg, 27 septembre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

La Base de Défense de Phalsbourg et les antennes d’action sociale de Phalsbourg et Sarrebourg organisent pour la 2e fois une grande journée de rencontre la « Journée d’information des familles ». Si cette activité a été prioritairement pensée pour les militaires et les familles des deux garnisons, elle a été élargie à l’ensemble de la population afin d’en faire profiter le plus grand nombre. Vous y trouverez plusieurs pôles à votre service : pôle santé ; pôle emploi-formation ; pôle culture-loisirs ; pôle logement et pôle enfance-famille. Animations tout au long de la journée : petite histoires et kamishibaï, magicien, ateliers, château gonflable et buvette. Venez nombreux !. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-09-27 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-27 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 Allée des Sports

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



For the 2nd time, the Phalsbourg Defense Base and the Phalsbourg and Sarrebourg social action offices are organizing a major event, the « Family Information Day ». Although this event was primarily designed for military personnel and families from the two garrisons, it has been extended to the general public, so that as many people as possible can benefit from it. You will find a number of hubs at your service: health hub; employment-training hub; culture-leisure hub; housing hub and children-family hub. Entertainment throughout the day: storytelling and kamishibai, magician, workshops, bouncy castle and refreshment stand. Come one, come all!

Por segunda vez, la Base de Defensa de Phalsbourg y las oficinas de acción social de Phalsbourg y Sarrebourg organizan una gran jornada de encuentros, la « Jornada de información familiar ». Aunque este evento se concibió principalmente para los militares y sus familias de las dos guarniciones, se ha ampliado al público en general para que pueda beneficiarse de él el mayor número posible de personas. Encontrará varios centros a su servicio: salud, empleo y formación, cultura y ocio, vivienda y niños y familias. Durante todo el día habrá espectáculos como cuentacuentos, kamishibai, un mago, talleres, un castillo hinchable y un puesto de refrescos. Vengan todos

Der Verteidigungsstützpunkt Phalsbourg und die Sozialhilfestellen von Phalsbourg und Saarburg organisieren zum zweiten Mal einen großen Tag der Begegnung, den « Familieninformationstag ». Obwohl diese Veranstaltung in erster Linie für die Soldaten und Familien der beiden Garnisonen gedacht war, wurde sie auf die gesamte Bevölkerung ausgeweitet, damit möglichst viele Menschen davon profitieren können. Es stehen Ihnen mehrere Bereiche zur Verfügung: Gesundheit, Beschäftigung und Ausbildung, Kultur und Freizeit, Wohnen und Kinder und Familie. Den ganzen Tag über gibt es Animationen: kleine Geschichten und Kamishibai, Zauberer, Workshops, Hüpfburg und Getränke. Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG