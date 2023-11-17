Festival « Lettres du monde » 2 Allée Clémenceau La Teste-de-Buch, 17 novembre 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde

Pour la première fois, La Biblio s’associe au festival aquitain « Lettres du Monde ».

Manifestation littéraire destinée à faire découvrir les littératures et cultures étrangères par des rencontres et des lectures, La Biblio reçoit pour cette 19ème édition l’autrice Sud-Coréenne Rinny Gremaud. Journaliste installée à Lausanne, elle a publié en 2023 son deuxième roman, Generator, une fiction sous forme d’enquête généalogique.

La Librairie Générale d’Arcachon sera présente pour vendre les ouvrages de l’auteur.

https://www.lettresdumonde33.com/festival-lettres-du-monde.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 20:00:00. EUR.

2 Allée Clémenceau Bibliothèque Municipale

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the first time, La Biblio is taking part in the « Lettres du Monde » festival in Aquitaine.

A literary event designed to promote foreign literature and cultures through encounters and readings, La Biblio welcomes South Korean author Rinny Gremaud for this 19th edition. A journalist based in Lausanne, in 2023 she published her second novel, Generator, a work of fiction in the form of a genealogical investigation.

The Librairie Générale d?Arcachon will be on hand to sell the author?s works.

https://www.lettresdumonde33.com/festival-lettres-du-monde

Por primera vez, La Biblio participa en el festival « Lettres du Monde » de Aquitania.

La Biblio acoge en su 19ª edición a la escritora surcoreana Rinny Gremaud, periodista afincada en Lausana. Periodista afincada en Lausana, en 2023 publicó su segunda novela, Generator, una obra de ficción en forma de investigación genealógica.

La Librairie Générale d’Arcachon estará presente para vender las obras de la autora.

https://www.lettresdumonde33.com/festival-lettres-du-monde

Zum ersten Mal beteiligt sich La Biblio an dem aquitanischen Festival « Lettres du Monde ».

Die Biblio empfängt die südkoreanische Autorin Rinny Gremaud zu ihrer 19. Ausgabe des Literaturfestivals, bei dem ausländische Literatur und Kulturen durch Begegnungen und Lesungen entdeckt werden sollen. Die in Lausanne lebende Journalistin veröffentlichte 2023 ihren zweiten Roman Generator, eine fiktive Ahnenforschung.

Die Librairie Générale d’Arcachon wird anwesend sein, um ihre Werke zu verkaufen.

https://www.lettresdumonde33.com/festival-lettres-du-monde

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT La Teste-de-Buch