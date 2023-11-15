Histoire de l’art moderne et contemporain « La Cheminée » 2 Allée Clémenceau La Teste-de-Buch, 15 novembre 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde

« La cheminée », l’axe du monde, dans le programme annuel consacré à la symbolique de l’objet dans l’histoire de l’art.

Cours assuré par Régine Flogny, conservatrice et historienne de l’art.

1 séance gratuite. sur inscription..

2023-11-15 fin : 2023-11-15 17:00:00. EUR.

2 Allée Clémenceau Bibliothèque Municipale

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« The chimney », the axis of the world, in the annual program devoted to the symbolism of the object in the history of art.

Course taught by Régine Flogny, curator and art historian.

1 free session. Registration required.

el programa de este año, dedicado al simbolismo del objeto en la historia del arte, se centra en « La chimenea », eje del mundo.

Impartido por Régine Flogny, conservadora e historiadora del arte.

1 sesión gratuita. Inscripción obligatoria.

« Der Kamin », die Weltachse, im Jahresprogramm, das der Symbolik des Objekts in der Kunstgeschichte gewidmet ist.

Kursleiter: Régine Flogny, Konservatorin und Kunsthistorikerin.

1 Sitzung kostenlos. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT La Teste-de-Buch