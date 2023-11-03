Atelier « Les Animaux en voie de disparition » 2 Allée Clémenceau La Teste-de-Buch, 3 novembre 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde

Cet atelier propose de sensibiliser les enfants au respect de la biodiversité à travers la découverte de quatre animaux en voie de disparition.

Après s’être affrontés lors d’un quiz interactif, les participants vont remplir la fiche d’identité d’un animal à protéger grâce au site de la WWF et documentaires de La Biblio puis enrichir un bestiaire numérique collectif réalisé sur Bookcreator. L’atelier se conclut par un jeu collectif.

Atelier sur Mac nécessitant une bonne pratique de celui-ci.

À partir de 7 ans. Inscription obligatoire..

2023-11-03 fin : 2023-11-03 12:00:00. EUR.

2 Allée Clémenceau Bibliothèque Municipale

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This workshop introduces children to the importance of respecting biodiversity through the discovery of four endangered animals.

After competing in an interactive quiz, participants will fill in the identity sheet of an animal to be protected, using the WWF website and La Biblio documentaries, then add to a collective digital bestiary created on Bookcreator. The workshop concludes with a collective game.

This is a Mac-based workshop requiring a good working knowledge of the Mac.

Ages 7 and up. Registration required.

Este taller pretende sensibilizar a los niños sobre la necesidad de respetar la biodiversidad presentándoles cuatro animales en peligro de extinción.

Tras competir en un concurso interactivo, los participantes rellenarán el carné de identidad de un animal a proteger, utilizando la página web de WWF y los documentales de La Biblio, y luego lo añadirán a un bestiario digital colectivo creado en Bookcreator. El taller termina con un juego colectivo.

Se trata de un taller para Mac, por lo que será necesario estar familiarizado con él.

A partir de 7 años. Inscripción obligatoria.

Dieser Workshop bietet die Möglichkeit, Kindern durch die Entdeckung von vier gefährdeten Tieren den Respekt vor der biologischen Vielfalt näher zu bringen.

Nach einem interaktiven Quiz füllen die Teilnehmer mithilfe der WWF-Website und La Biblio-Dokumentarfilmen die Steckbriefe der zu schützenden Tiere aus und erstellen anschließend ein gemeinsames digitales Bestiarium, das mit Bookcreator erstellt wird. Der Workshop endet mit einem gemeinsamen Spiel.

Der Workshop findet auf dem Mac statt und erfordert eine gute Mac-Praxis.

Ab 7 Jahren. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT La Teste-de-Buch