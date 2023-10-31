Atelier Origami Halloween 2 Allée Clémenceau La Teste-de-Buch
Atelier Origami Halloween 2 Allée Clémenceau La Teste-de-Buch, 31 octobre 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.
La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde
Un atelier origami (création d’objet avec du papier plié) sur le thème d’Halloween.
À partir de 8 ans.
Nombre de place limité, sur inscription obligatoire..
2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 16:00:00. EUR.
2 Allée Clémenceau Bibliothèque municipale
La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
An origami workshop (creating objects with folded paper) on the theme of Halloween.
Ages 8 and up.
Places limited, registration required.
Un taller de origami (creación de objetos con papel plegado) sobre el tema de Halloween.
A partir de 8 años.
Plazas limitadas, inscripción obligatoria.
Ein Origami-Workshop (Herstellung von Objekten aus gefaltetem Papier) zum Thema Halloween.
Ab 8 Jahren.
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen, Anmeldung erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT La Teste-de-Buch