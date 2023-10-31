Atelier Origami Halloween 2 Allée Clémenceau La Teste-de-Buch, 31 octobre 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde

Un atelier origami (création d’objet avec du papier plié) sur le thème d’Halloween.

À partir de 8 ans.

Nombre de place limité, sur inscription obligatoire..

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 16:00:00. EUR.

2 Allée Clémenceau Bibliothèque municipale

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An origami workshop (creating objects with folded paper) on the theme of Halloween.

Ages 8 and up.

Places limited, registration required.

Un taller de origami (creación de objetos con papel plegado) sobre el tema de Halloween.

A partir de 8 años.

Plazas limitadas, inscripción obligatoria.

Ein Origami-Workshop (Herstellung von Objekten aus gefaltetem Papier) zum Thema Halloween.

Ab 8 Jahren.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT La Teste-de-Buch