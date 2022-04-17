1er PRO-AM au Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf Tombebœuf Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Tombeboeuf

1er PRO-AM au Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf, 17 avril 2022, Tombebœuf.

2022-04-17

Tombebœuf Lot-et-Garonne Tombebœuf 50 50 EUR Le golf de Barthe organise son premier PRO-AM.

– Shot gun à 9h30

– Skins game en début d’après-midi

Golf de barthe

