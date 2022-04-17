1er PRO-AM au Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf Tombebœuf
1er PRO-AM au Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf, 17 avril 2022, Tombebœuf.
1er PRO-AM au Golf de Barthe Route de Villeneuve Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf
2022-04-17
Tombebœuf Lot-et-Garonne Tombebœuf
50 50 EUR Le golf de Barthe organise son premier PRO-AM.
– Shot gun à 9h30
– Skins game en début d’après-midi
Inscription obligatoire.
+33 5 53 88 83 31
Golf de barthe
Route de Villeneuve Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf
