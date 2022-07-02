1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris

1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris, 2 juillet 2022, Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris. 1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones

Le Clapier Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme

2022-07-02 19:30:00 19:30:00 – 2022-07-02 Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris

Drôme Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris 19:30 Philomène Voix

20:30 Power Stones



Buvette et restauration sur place !

Association Handibike +33 6 09 94 50 11 Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Other Lieu Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Adresse Le Clapier Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme Ville Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris lieuville Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Departement Drôme

Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-christophe-et-le-laris/

1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris 2022-07-02 was last modified: by 1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris 2 juillet 2022 Le Clapier Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme

Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme