1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris, 2 juillet 2022, Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris.

Le Clapier Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme  
2022-07-02 19:30:00 19:30:00 – 2022-07-02

19:30 Philomène Voix
20:30 Power Stones

Buvette et restauration sur place !
Association Handibike

+33 6 09 94 50 11

