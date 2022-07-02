1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris
1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris, 2 juillet 2022, Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris.
1er Festival Musical : Concerts de Philomène Voix et Power Stones
Le Clapier Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme
2022-07-02 19:30:00 19:30:00 – 2022-07-02
Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris
Drôme
Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris
19:30 Philomène Voix
20:30 Power Stones
Buvette et restauration sur place !
Association Handibike
+33 6 09 94 50 11
Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-23 par