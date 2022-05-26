1er Festival International d’Echecs de Cassis Cassis, 26 mai 2022, Cassis.

1er Festival International d'Echecs de Cassis
2022-05-26 – 2022-05-29
Cassis Bouches-du-Rhône

  Inscriptions adultes : 40 € / Jeunes : 2 € .
Infos et inscriptions auprès de
Quentin Massardo :
06 37 60 22 53
04 42 01 89 71
echecscassis@hotmail.fr /
www.cassisechecs.fr

Ce festival réunira 2 tournois : Open A ouvert à tous et Open B réservé au moins de 1500 élo. Limité à 150 joueurs.

Promenade Aristide Briand Oustau Calendal Cassis
