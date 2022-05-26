1er Festival International d’Echecs de Cassis Cassis Cassis
1er Festival International d’Echecs de Cassis Cassis, 26 mai 2022, Cassis.
1er Festival International d’Echecs de Cassis Promenade Aristide Briand Oustau Calendal Cassis
2022-05-26 – 2022-05-29 Promenade Aristide Briand Oustau Calendal
Cassis Bouches-du-Rhône
Inscriptions adultes : 40 € / Jeunes : 2 € .
Infos et inscriptions auprès de
Quentin Massardo :
06 37 60 22 53
04 42 01 89 71
echecscassis@hotmail.fr /
www.cassisechecs.fr
Ce festival réunira 2 tournois : Open A ouvert à tous et Open B réservé au moins de 1500 élo. Limité à 150 joueurs.
Promenade Aristide Briand Oustau Calendal Cassis
