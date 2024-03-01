ANDRÉ MANOUKIAN 1B Place Jean Bellières Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, 1 mars 2024, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville.

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville,Haute-Garonne

Trio & Balkanes « Anouch » – Guest Dafné Kritharas

La magie d’une voix, c’est de nous faire percevoir le sacré..

2024-03-01 fin : 2024-03-01 22:00:00. 47 EUR.

1B Place Jean Bellières ALTIGONE

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville 31650 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The magic of a voice is to make us perceive the sacred.

Trío & Balkanes « Anouch » – Invitado Dafné Kritharas

La magia de una voz es hacernos percibir lo sagrado.

Trio & Balkanes « Anouch » – Gast Dafné Kritharas

Die Magie einer Stimme besteht darin, dass sie uns das Heilige wahrnehmen lässt.

