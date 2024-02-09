MAESTRISSIMO 1B Place Jean Bellières Saint-Orens-de-Gameville
Catégories d’Évènement:
MAESTRISSIMO 1B Place Jean Bellières Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, 9 février 2024, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville.
Saint-Orens-de-Gameville,Haute-Garonne
Après 12 ans de tournée mondiale ininterrompue, PaGAGnini cède sa place à PaGAGnini 2..
2024-02-09 fin : 2024-02-09 21:20:00. 36 EUR.
1B Place Jean Bellières ALTIGONE
Saint-Orens-de-Gameville 31650 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
After 12 years of uninterrupted world touring, PaGAGnini gives way to PaGAGnini 2.
Tras 12 años de giras mundiales ininterrumpidas, PaGAGnini da paso a PaGAGnini 2.
Nach 12 Jahren ununterbrochener Welttournee macht PaGAGnini seinen Platz frei für PaGAGnini 2.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE