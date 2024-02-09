MAESTRISSIMO 1B Place Jean Bellières Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, 9 février 2024, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville.

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville,Haute-Garonne

Après 12 ans de tournée mondiale ininterrompue, PaGAGnini cède sa place à PaGAGnini 2..

2024-02-09 fin : 2024-02-09 21:20:00. 36 EUR.

1B Place Jean Bellières ALTIGONE

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville 31650 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



After 12 years of uninterrupted world touring, PaGAGnini gives way to PaGAGnini 2.

Tras 12 años de giras mundiales ininterrumpidas, PaGAGnini da paso a PaGAGnini 2.

Nach 12 Jahren ununterbrochener Welttournee macht PaGAGnini seinen Platz frei für PaGAGnini 2.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE