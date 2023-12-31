RÉVEILLON – LE BAL DES COUILLONS 1B Place Jean Bellières Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, 31 décembre 2023, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville.

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville,Haute-Garonne

Marcel Troupeau, paysan très rustique, vit dans une ferme hantée par sa femme Germaine. Il adore la gnôle à 90°, faire des manifs, et ne connaît pas le savon….

2023-12-31 22:00:00. 33 EUR.

1B Place Jean Bellières ALTIGONE

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville 31650 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Marcel Troupeau, a very rustic farmer, lives on a farm haunted by his wife Germaine. He loves 90° moonshine, demonstrations, and has never heard of soap?

Marcel Troupeau, un granjero muy rústico, vive en una granja encantada por su mujer Germaine. Le encanta el alcohol de 90 grados y las manifestaciones, y nunca ha oído hablar del jabón..

Marcel Troupeau, ein sehr rustikaler Bauer, lebt auf einem Bauernhof, der von seiner Frau Germaine heimgesucht wird. Er trinkt gerne Schnaps bei 90 Grad, geht auf Demonstrationen und kennt keine Seife

