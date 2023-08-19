Ciné plein air au Château Carsin 197 Route des Cotes Rions, 19 août 2023, Rions.

Rions,Gironde

Un verre de vin, des charcuteries, du fromage dans le parc du Château Carsin avec une magnifique vue, de la musique et une athmosphère relaxante.

Ensuite au coucher de soleil, un film sur écran géant sera projeté devant le château.

Plus d’informations à venir prochainement..

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 . .

197 Route des Cotes Château Carsin

Rions 33410 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A glass of wine, charcuterie and cheese in the grounds of Château Carsin, with a magnificent view, music and a relaxing atmosphere.

Then at sunset, a film on a giant screen will be shown in front of the château.

More information coming soon.

Una copa de vino, charcutería y queso en el recinto del Château Carsin con una magnífica vista, música y un ambiente relajante.

Al atardecer, se proyectará una película en una pantalla gigante frente al castillo.

Más información próximamente.

Ein Glas Wein, Wurstwaren, Käse im Park des Schlosses Carsin mit einer wunderschönen Aussicht, Musik und einer entspannenden Atmosphäre.

Anschließend wird bei Sonnenuntergang ein Film auf einer Großleinwand vor dem Schloss gezeigt.

Weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par OT Cadillac-Podensac