COUPE DU MONDE DE NATATION ARTISTIQUE 195 Avenue Jacques Cartier, 5 mai 2023, Montpellier.

La piscine olympique Angelotti, située dans le quartier Antigone, accueillera la Coupe du monde de natation artistique, du vendredi 5 au dimanche 7 mai..

2023-05-05 à ; fin : 2023-05-07

195 Avenue Jacques Cartier

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



The Angelotti Olympic swimming pool, located in the Antigone district, will host the World Cup of artistic swimming, from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 May.

La piscina olímpica Angelotti, situada en el barrio de Antigone, acogerá la Copa del Mundo de natación artística del viernes 5 al domingo 7 de mayo.

Im olympischen Angelotti-Schwimmbad im Stadtteil Antigone findet von Freitag, dem 5. Mai, bis Sonntag, dem 7. Mai, der Weltcup im Kunstschwimmen statt.

