Hedy Lamarr 190, Avenue Camille Claudel Saint-Pierre-du-Mont, 19 mars 2024, Saint-Pierre-du-Mont.

Saint-Pierre-du-Mont,Landes

Un spectacle de magie nouvelle pour un vibrant hommage à une figure du 20e siècle. Personnages hauts en couleur et huis clos aux allures de polar seront au rendez-vous.

Actrice hollywoodienne et inventrice de génie (à l’origine entre autre du wifi), Hedy Lamarr est une figure passionnante du XXème siècle au croisement de la guerre, du monde, du cinéma et du luxe. Son histoire rocambolesque méritait bien un spectacle ! Grâce aux prouesses de la magie nouvelle, la scène devient un lieu de tous les possibles pour donner vie à l’irréel et aux inventions géniales et farfelues d’Hedy Lamarr. Changement de décors impossible, magie, envolées, duel irréaliste et cascades… Un hymne à l’invention et à l’inattendu.

La magie nouvelle est un art dont le langage est le détournement du réel dans le réel, explique Raphaël Navarro, initiateur de ce courant. Depuis plus d’un siècle le cinéma tord c.

2024-03-19 fin : 2024-03-19 . EUR.

190, Avenue Camille Claudel Pôle Culturel

Saint-Pierre-du-Mont 40280 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A new magic show in a vibrant tribute to a 20th-century figure. Colorful characters and a whodunit atmosphere are the order of the day.

Hollywood actress and inventor of genius (the originator of wifi, among other things), Hedy Lamarr is a fascinating 20th-century figure at the crossroads of war, the world, cinema and luxury. Her incredible story deserves a show! Thanks to the prowess of new magic, the stage becomes a place of all possibilities, bringing to life Hedy Lamarr?s unreal and far-fetched inventions. Impossible set changes, magic, flights of fancy, unrealistic duels and stunts… A hymn to invention and the unexpected.

New magic is an art form whose language is the detour of the real within the real, » explains Raphaël Navarro, initiator of this movement. For more than a century, cinema has been twisting the real into the unexpected

Un nuevo espectáculo de magia que rinde homenaje a una figura del siglo XX. Personajes coloristas y un thriller a cámara estarán a la orden del día.

Hedy Lamarr, actriz de Hollywood e inventora de genios (creadora del wifi, entre otras cosas), es una figura fascinante del siglo XX, en la encrucijada de la guerra, el mundo, el cine y el lujo. Su increíble historia merece un espectáculo Gracias a las proezas de la nueva magia, el escenario se convierte en un lugar de todas las posibilidades, dando vida a lo irreal y a los ingeniosos y rebuscados inventos de Hedy Lamarr. Cambios de decorado imposibles, magia, vuelos de fantasía, duelos y acrobacias irreales… Un canto a la invención y a lo inesperado.

La nueva magia es una forma de arte cuyo lenguaje es el desvío de la realidad dentro de la realidad », explica Raphaël Navarro, iniciador de este movimiento. Desde hace más de un siglo, el cine retuerce lo real dentro de lo real

Eine neue Zaubershow als Hommage an eine Persönlichkeit des 20. Jahrhunderts. Jahrhunderts. Sie werden mit farbenfrohen Charakteren und einer geschlossenen Gesellschaft, die an einen Krimi erinnert, konfrontiert.

Die Hollywood-Schauspielerin und geniale Erfinderin (die unter anderem das WLAN erfunden hat) Hedy Lamarr ist eine spannende Figur des 20. Jahrhunderts, die Krieg, Welt, Kino und Luxus miteinander verbindet. Ihre unglaubliche Geschichte war eine Show wert! Mithilfe der neuen Zauberkunst wird die Bühne zu einem Ort der Möglichkeiten, um das Unwirkliche und Hedy Lamarrs geniale und skurrile Erfindungen zum Leben zu erwecken. Unmögliche Szenenwechsel, Zauberei, Höhenflüge, unrealistische Duelle und Stunts… Eine Hymne an die Erfindung und das Unerwartete.

Die neue Magie ist eine Kunst, deren Sprache die Ablenkung des Realen im Realen ist », erklärt Raphaël Navarro, der Initiator dieser Strömung. Seit über einem Jahrhundert verdreht das Kino die Welt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par OT Mont-de-Marsan