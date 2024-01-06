Exposition: Alexandre Havlin 19, rue Victor Hugo Brantôme en Périgord Catégories d’Évènement: Brantôme en Périgord

Dordogne Exposition: Alexandre Havlin 19, rue Victor Hugo Brantôme en Périgord, 6 janvier 2024, Brantôme en Périgord. Brantôme en Périgord Dordogne

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-01-06

fin : 2024-02-06 Exposition de peintures : Alexandre Havlin..

Exposition de peintures : Alexandre Havlin.

Exposition de peintures : Alexandre Havlin. .

19, rue Victor Hugo Bookstop

Brantôme en Périgord 24310 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Mise à jour le 2023-12-13 par Val de Dronne Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Brantôme en Périgord, Dordogne Autres Code postal 24310 Lieu 19, rue Victor Hugo Adresse 19, rue Victor Hugo Bookstop Ville Brantôme en Périgord Departement Dordogne Lieu Ville 19, rue Victor Hugo Brantôme en Périgord Latitude 45.3649274 Longitude 0.64921288 latitude longitude 45.3649274;0.64921288

19, rue Victor Hugo Brantôme en Périgord Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/brantome-en-perigord/