Le Noël des Chats’Nailhac 19 rue Saint-Eutrope Janailhac, 16 décembre 2023, Janailhac.

Janailhac,Haute-Vienne

Au programme :

– Exposition de motos anciennes

– Ventes artisanales de Noël et autres

– Vente et dégustation d’huitres toute la journée

15h vente aux enchères de cadeaux de Noël

16h chocolat chaud offert et lecture de contes de Noël

Repas et brasserie au resto à partir de midi..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 18:00:00. EUR.

19 rue Saint-Eutrope Restaurant Le Saint-Eutrope

Janailhac 87800 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the program:

– Exhibition of vintage motorcycles

– Christmas and other craft sales

– Sale and tasting of oysters all day long

3pm auction of Christmas gifts

4 p.m. hot chocolate and reading of Christmas tales

Meals and brasserie in the restaurant from midday.

En el programa:

– Exposición de motos antiguas

– Venta de productos navideños y artesanales

– Venta y degustación de ostras durante todo el día

15.00 h Subasta de regalos de Navidad

a las 16.00 h, chocolate caliente y lectura de cuentos de Navidad

Comidas y brasserie en el restaurante a partir del mediodía

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Ausstellung von alten Motorrädern

– Verkauf von weihnachtlichem Kunsthandwerk u. a

– Verkauf und Verkostung von Austern den ganzen Tag über

15 Uhr Versteigerung von Weihnachtsgeschenken

16h Angebotene heiße Schokolade und Vorlesen von Weihnachtsgeschichten

Essen und Brauerei im Rasthof ab 12 Uhr.

