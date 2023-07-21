Animations de l’été – Histoires polyglottes 19 Rue Montcacune Mortagne-au-Perche
Animations de l’été – Histoires polyglottes 19 Rue Montcacune Mortagne-au-Perche, 21 juillet 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.
Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne
Anouck et Romane vous attendent pour des histoires en anglais et espagnol. Pas de panique, Nathalie fera la traduction en simultanée !
A partir de 4 ans..
2023-07-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-21 . .
19 Rue Montcacune Jardin public
Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie
Anouck and Romane await you with stories in English and Spanish. Don’t worry, Nathalie will provide simultaneous translation!
Ages 4 and up.
Anouck y Romane te esperan para contarte sus historias en inglés y español. Que no cunda el pánico, Nathalie se encargará de la traducción simultánea
A partir de 4 años.
Anouck und Romane erwarten Sie mit Geschichten auf Englisch und Spanisch. Keine Panik, Nathalie wird simultan übersetzen!
Ab 4 Jahren.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme