Animations de l’été – Histoires polyglottes 19 Rue Montcacune Mortagne-au-Perche, 21 juillet 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

Anouck et Romane vous attendent pour des histoires en anglais et espagnol. Pas de panique, Nathalie fera la traduction en simultanée !

A partir de 4 ans..

2023-07-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-21 . .

19 Rue Montcacune Jardin public

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Anouck and Romane await you with stories in English and Spanish. Don’t worry, Nathalie will provide simultaneous translation!

Ages 4 and up.

Anouck y Romane te esperan para contarte sus historias en inglés y español. Que no cunda el pánico, Nathalie se encargará de la traducción simultánea

A partir de 4 años.

Anouck und Romane erwarten Sie mit Geschichten auf Englisch und Spanisch. Keine Panik, Nathalie wird simultan übersetzen!

Ab 4 Jahren.

