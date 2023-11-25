Visite guidée : « Albert Londres » 19 rue du Parc Vichy, 25 novembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Albert Londres est né à Vichy en 1884. Pourtant destiné à une carrière de poète, il s’est très tôt distingué, au début du siècle, par ses récits de voyages et ses articles publiés dans Le Matin, Le Petit Journal, L’Excelsior, Le Quotidien….

Albert Londres was born in Vichy in 1884. Although destined for a career as a poet, at the turn of the century he made a name for himself with his travel stories and articles published in Le Matin, Le Petit Journal, L’Excelsior, Le Quotidien…

Albert Londres nació en Vichy en 1884. Aunque estaba destinado a hacer carrera como poeta, a principios de siglo se dio a conocer con sus relatos de viajes y artículos publicados en Le Matin, Le Petit Journal, L’Excelsior, Le Quotidien…

Albert Londres wurde 1884 in Vichy geboren. Obwohl er eigentlich für eine Karriere als Dichter vorgesehen war, machte er sich Anfang des Jahrhunderts schon früh durch seine Reiseberichte und Artikel in Le Matin, Le Petit Journal, L’Excelsior und Le Quotidien einen Namen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par Vichy Destinations