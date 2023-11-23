Un Noël à Vichy 2023 19 rue du Parc Vichy, 23 novembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Du 23 novembre au 7 janvier, Vichy s’anime pour Noël.

Au programme : déambulation dans les rues, concerts, spectacles, marché de Noël, chalets gourmands, Père-Noël, jeux concours, manèges et patinoire, visites guidées, décorations et illuminations..

19 rue du Parc Office de tourisme de Vichy

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



From November 23 to January 7, Vichy comes alive for Christmas.

On the program: strolling the streets, concerts, shows, Christmas market, gourmet chalets, Santa Claus, competitions, merry-go-rounds and skating rink, guided tours, decorations and illuminations.

Del 23 de noviembre al 7 de enero, Vichy se llena de vida por Navidad.

En el programa: paseos por las calles, conciertos, espectáculos, mercado navideño, chalés gastronómicos, Papá Noel, concursos, tiovivos y pista de hielo, visitas guiadas, decoraciones e iluminaciones.

Vom 23. November bis zum 7. Januar wird Vichy für Weihnachten zum Leben erweckt.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Straßenumzug, Konzerte, Aufführungen, Weihnachtsmarkt, Schlemmerhütten, Weihnachtsmann, Gewinnspiele, Karussells und Eislaufbahn, Führungen, Dekorationen und Beleuchtungen.

